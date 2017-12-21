Celtics' Marcus Smart: Solid in loss
Smart posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.
All of Smart's makes were from behind the arc. Smart and Kyrie Irving were the lone bright spots for an ineffective Boston offense that shot only 37.5% from the field. Undermanned Miami surprised Boston with an effective zone defense throughout the game. The poor shooting Smart is on a mini-run, shooting 54 percent over his last three games. Boston hopes to turn things around tonight at home versus the Knicks.
