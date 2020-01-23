Celtics' Marcus Smart: Solid output as starter
Smart had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Smart cracked the starting lineup for the fourth time in Boston's last five games, and he found a way to produce once again with a solid line across the board. Smart has been the biggest beneficiary of the injuries sustained by both Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown in recent days, and his upside could experience an uptick until the team's starting backcourt is entirely healthy once again. Smart is currently averaging 17.0 points per game in his last five games, including a career-high 37-point performance against the Suns last week.
