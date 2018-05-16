Celtics' Marcus Smart: Spectacular in Game Two victory Tuesday

Smart finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 victory over Cleveland.

Smart was at his best Tuesday, frustrating the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor in arguably one of his best performances of the season. While the numbers don't jump off the page, the four steals are very nice and his ability to impact the game by being in the right place at the right time is uncanny. He is sure to receive a hostile reception in Game Three on Saturday in Cleveland and the Celtics will hope that this motivates him to produce a similar performance as they look to steal an away game.