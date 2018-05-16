Celtics' Marcus Smart: Spectacular in Game Two victory Tuesday
Smart finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 victory over Cleveland.
Smart was at his best Tuesday, frustrating the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor in arguably one of his best performances of the season. While the numbers don't jump off the page, the four steals are very nice and his ability to impact the game by being in the right place at the right time is uncanny. He is sure to receive a hostile reception in Game Three on Saturday in Cleveland and the Celtics will hope that this motivates him to produce a similar performance as they look to steal an away game.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Productive off bench despite finger injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play through sore finger Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Impactful effort despite bench role•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shifting to bench role for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 19 in Game 2 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....