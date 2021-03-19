Smart will start Friday's game against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smart was in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Cavs, but Kemba Walker (rest) was held out of that contest. With Walker back Friday, Smart will remain in the starting five, as Boston reverts back to its regular lineup from earlier in the season before Smart missed significant time due to injury. Smart finished Wednesday's loss to Cleveland with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.