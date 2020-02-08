Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting as expected
Smart will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, with Jaylen Brown (ankle) out, Smart will enter the starting five. Over his past five starts, Smart is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.4 minutes.
