Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting at point guard Monday
Smart will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Bulls, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
The Celtics are set to be without Kyrie Irving (quad) on Monday, which allows Smart the opportunity to pick up the start in his place. That said, Smart was already averaging 30.2 minutes off the bench, so he'll likely only pick up a few extra minutes with the promotion. Along with Smart, look for Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin to pick up some more playing time in the backcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Poor game from Wednesday's start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Earns 30 minutes of run during Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Available to return Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...