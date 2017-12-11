Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting at point guard Monday

Smart will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Bulls, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

The Celtics are set to be without Kyrie Irving (quad) on Monday, which allows Smart the opportunity to pick up the start in his place. That said, Smart was already averaging 30.2 minutes off the bench, so he'll likely only pick up a few extra minutes with the promotion. Along with Smart, look for Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin to pick up some more playing time in the backcourt.