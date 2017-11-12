Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting at point guard Sunday

Smart will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

The Celtics are set to be without usual starter Kyrie Irving (concussion) on Sunday, which allows Smart to pick up the start in his place. Considering Smart is already averaging 30.1 minutes off the bench, his promotion likely won't come with a drastic increase in playing time, though he could see an uptick in his usage. Along with Smart, Terry Rozier is expected to have increased value with Irving sidelined.