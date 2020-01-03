Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting at point guard

Smart will start in place of Kemba Walker (illness) on Friday against Atlanta, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

This marks Smart's second straight start, though this time he'll get the nod at point guard. He logged 30 minutes in Tuesday night's matchup with the Hornets, finishing with seven points, seven dimes, five boards and a steal.

More News
Our Latest Stories