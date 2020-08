Smart will start for the injured Gordon Hayward (ankle) during Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

As expected, Smart will get the nod and could end up garnering more playmaking opportunities due to the loss of Hayward for roughly a month. Across 40 starts this season, Smart is averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.4 minutes.