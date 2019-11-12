Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Monday

Smart will draw the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Smart will replace Gordon Hayward (hand) in the starting lineup. Hayward is expected to be sidelined several months, so Smart could be in line for an extended stay with the starting unit. However, head coach Brad Stevens could opt to go with lineups based on matchups. Still, the the 25-year-old should be in line for a slightly increased workload going forward.