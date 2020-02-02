Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Saturday

Smart will start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

With Kemba Walker (knee) sidelined, Smart will get the nod at point guard. In 26 previous starts, he's averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories