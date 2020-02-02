Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Saturday
Smart will start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
With Kemba Walker (knee) sidelined, Smart will get the nod at point guard. In 26 previous starts, he's averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.4 minutes.
