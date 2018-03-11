Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Sunday

Smart will enter the starting five for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

The Celtics are dealing with a couple of injuries to their usual starters, as they'll be without both Al Hoford (illness) and Jaylen Brown (concussion). That gives Smart an opportunity to enter the starting five and he could stick there for the next few games with Brown potentially missing another week or so. Look for Smart to see some minor gains across the board with his promotion to the top unit, despite already seeing a fairly hefty workload off the bench.