Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Thursday vs. New York

Smart will be starting at shooting guard in place of the injured Jaylen Brown (Achilles) for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Smart has started in six games this season. In those contests, he's averaged 10.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 33.1 minutes.

