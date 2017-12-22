Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Thursday vs. New York
Smart will be starting at shooting guard in place of the injured Jaylen Brown (Achilles) for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Smart has started in six games this season. In those contests, he's averaged 10.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 33.1 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Solid in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shoots well, but coughs up 7 TO's in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: 13 points in Monday's start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...