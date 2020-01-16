Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting vs. Bucks

Smart will start Thursday against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Smart will stick in the starting lineup for a second straight game with Jaylen Brown (thumb) sidelined Thursday. In 20 starts this season, Smart is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes.

