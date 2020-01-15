Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting vs. Pistons

Smart is starting Wednesday against the Pistons, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Smart will join the starting five Wednesday with Jayson Tatum (knee) unavailable. In 19 starts this season, Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes.

