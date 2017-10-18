Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Wednesday
Smart will draw the start for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Celtics analyst Sean Grande reports.
In the wake of Gordon Hayward's (ankle) injury, coach Brad Stevens has opted to insert Marcus Smart into the starting five next to Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown. He saw 35 minutes Tuesday and may need to continue hovering around that mark considering the team lost much of their depth over the offseason in favor of a more top-heavy roster.
