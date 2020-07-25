Smart produced eight points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and three steals in Friday's Orlando bubble scrimmage loss to Oklahoma City.

Love him or hate him, MAH-cus isn't going to allow 0-4 from behind the arc prevent him from attempting a fifth three-pointer. Smart drew the start at point guard as Boston is resting Kemba Walker and his sore knee. Expect Boston to sit Walker a few times during the Orlando play-in games to make sure he's fresh for the playoffs. That will mean more ball handling responsibilities for Smart, who already averaged 4.8 dimes and 32.5 minutes per game before the sports stoppage.