Smart (shoulder/quad) started the second half of Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Smart suffered an injury scare at the end of the first half, but he avoided a significant issue has since returned to start the second half. While he's available, the injuries could impact his effectiveness for the remainder of the game and series.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to return in second half•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Rushed to locker room Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Bottles up Irving in Game 3•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: DPOY scores 12 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts great line in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Bounces back with 29 points•