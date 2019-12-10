Celtics' Marcus Smart: Status in jeopardy for Wednesday
Smart (eye) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart missed Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to an eye infection, and his status remains up in the air for Wednesday's game. The Celtics will have a better idea on his availability closer to tipoff.
