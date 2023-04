Smart said Saturday that he is feeling some tailbone soreness and is not sure if he'll play in Game 4 against the Hawks on Sunday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart fell on his tailbone in the third quarter of Game 3 while trying to secure a rebound. While he was briefly substituted, he finished the game and tallied 24 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Malcolm Brogdon would likely see increased playing time.