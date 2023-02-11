Smart (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart will miss a 10th straight contest with a sprained right ankle, and following reports that he may not return before the All-Star break, he may also miss Tuesday's game against the Bucks. With Jaylen Brown (face) also sidelined, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard figure to receive most of the backcourt run.