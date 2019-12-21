Celtics' Marcus Smart: Still out Sunday
Smart (eye) is out Sunday against the Hornets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart will miss a sixth straight contest as he continues to work back from an eye infection. His next opportunity to play arrives Wednesday against the Raptors.
