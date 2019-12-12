Celtics' Marcus Smart: Still out Thursday
Smart (eye) won't play Thursday against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Smart will miss a third straight game as he continues to work back from an eye infection. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Wednesday against the Mavericks.
