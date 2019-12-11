Celtics' Marcus Smart: Still questionable Wednesday
Smart (eye) remains questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Smart is still battling the left eye infection that kept him out of Monday's win over Cleveland, and he did not attend shootaround, instead staying back at the team hotel to rest. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Celtics take the decision down close to game time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...