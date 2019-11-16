Celtics' Marcus Smart: Strong in win

Smart produced 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.

Smart has now started the first three games of Gordon Hayward's (hand) absence and once again delivered a very Smart-like stat line. This is the second game this season in which the aggressive wing drained five three-pointers. He's averaging a lofty 36 minutes per contest with Hayward out, a trend that should continue for the next five or so weeks. The starters, including Smart, really delivered this victory as Boston's bench supplied only 17 total points.