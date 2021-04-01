Smart posted 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block with no turnovers across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to the Mavericks.

The Celtics couldn't ask for much more from Smart, but he couldn't get enough help to secure a victory. Wednesday marked the Smart's first no-turnover game since March 19, and it's the first time he's made at least five free throws since March 17 -- the game he first re-joined the starting five. In his nine games since re-joining the starters, he's averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.3 minutes. He's struggled from the field, hitting just 40.6 percent of his shots.

