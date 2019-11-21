Celtics' Marcus Smart: Struggles from the perimeter

Smart totaled 15 points (7-20 FG, 1-11 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Clippers.

Smart didn't appear bothered by an ankle injury suffered during Monday's game, playing 40 minutes in the overtime loss. Smart was at his tenacious best on the defensive end, making a number of crucial plays down the stretch. The offensive end was a different story, however, as he went just 1-of-11 from the perimeter. He will be better than this on most nights and the peripheral numbers are always enough for him to hold value in all formats.