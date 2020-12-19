Smart posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in Friday's 113-89 defeat against the Nets. He also had two steals, a block and three turnovers in the game.
Smart wasn't too effective with his shots on Friday, and he turned the ball over a little too much as well. He will want to do better in Boston's regular season opener against Milwaukee on Wednesday.
