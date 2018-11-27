Celtics' Marcus Smart: Struggles in start Monday

Smart totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 124-107 win over the Pelicans.

Smart drew the start in place of Jaylen Brown (back), but wasn't able to do much with it, collecting just eight points over 40 minutes. He had 19 points off the bench last time out in 25 minutes, so to see him get his season-high playing time and not reach double-digit points is slightly disappointing, especially with Brown due back soon.