Celtics' Marcus Smart: Struggles to find his shot

Smart posted six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1FT), five assists and two rebounds to go along with two steals over 22 minutes in the Celtics' 108-87 win against the Hornets on Thursday.

Smart logged his lowest minute total and field-goal percentage of the season in the Celtics' rout of the Hornets on Thursday night. Although Smart's scoring abilities were not particularly needed in the blowout win due to five of his teammates finishing with double-digit numbers in the scoring category, the defensive menace's output was still discouraging, as his two-of-eight performance from the field marked his fifth outing of the season converting on just a third of his shots or fewer.