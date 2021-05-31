Smart registered 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Nets.

Smart was one of three Boston players that ended with 15 or more points, but he had a fair share of problems shooting the rock and struggled with his accuracy all game long. He still provided value in other categories, however, and Smart's ability to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis is certainly a plus for him, especially considering his scoring numbers have always been a bit inconsistent -- even if he has taken a step forward in this year's playoffs with 15-plus points in each of his four games of the series against the Nets.