Smart finished with eight points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 loss against the Raptors.

Smart has been regressing as the series against the Raptors has progressed, maxing out at 21 points in Game 1 but scoring under 12 points in each of the last two contests. He still has decent fantasy value due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet with ease, but his value will undoubtedly take a hit if he can't score as he did in the first two games of the series.