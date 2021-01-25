Smart posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, five steals and a block across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

Smart only ended with 12 points and snapped a run of back-to-back games with 20 or more points, but he ended just one assist shy of a double-double while also recording a season-high five steals. Smart might be in line for a bigger role Monday in the second set of a back-to-back against the Cavaliers with Payton Pritchard (knee) sidelined and Kemba Walker not playing due to rest.