Smart won't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf strain, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the second half and was immediately helped to the locker room. Smart had four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes prior to the injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smart will undergo an MRI on Sunday, so there's at least a possibility he faces an extended absence.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Another 20 points against Sixers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Season-high 25 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 10 against the Knicks•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Wednesday's game postponed•