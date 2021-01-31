Smart won't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf strain, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the second half and was immediately helped to the locker room. Smart had four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes prior to the injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smart will undergo an MRI on Sunday, so there's at least a possibility he faces an extended absence.