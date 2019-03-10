Celtics' Marcus Smart: Surprising offensive contributions
Smart finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in the Celtics' 120-107 win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Smart stepped up with one of his rather rare sharp shooting nights, tying for second in scoring with Marcus Morris on the night in the process. The 25-year-old has actually been impressing on the offensive front since the final game of February, as he's shot at least 50.0 percent in four of his last six contests overall. Moreover, a lot of that success has come from behind the arc, as Smart has drained 54.2 percent of his shots from distance over his first five games of March. Smart is still also turning in his usual solid work in rebounds, assists and steals, and he now has multiple thefts in five of the last six contests overall.
