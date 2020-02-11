Celtics' Marcus Smart: Swipes four steals Sunday

Smart supplied seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 victory over the Thunder.

Despite playing only 22 minutes, Smart was able to rack up four steals, which marked his third performance this season with at least four swipes. While Smart is on pace to average fewer steals (1.6) than last season (1.8), he's also on pace for career highs in points (12.2), threes (2.2) and blocks (0.5) per contest.