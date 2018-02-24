Celtics' Marcus Smart: Tallies 12 points in return

Smart totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes during a 110-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.

In his return from an 11-game absence, Smart made a solid contribution off the bench. The 26 minutes he received is close to his normal workload, so it doesn't look like the team is going to ease him back into his role too much. Smart will continue to provide owners with decent assist and steal numbers.