Celtics' Marcus Smart: Team bracing for long absence

Coach Brad Stevens didn't sound overly optimistic Thursday when asked about Smart's (oblique) recovery, calling the guard's projected 4-to-6-week timetable "aggressive," Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Stevens could simply be tempering expectations, but it's nonetheless discouraging for the Celtics, who lost Smart midway through Sunday's loss to the Magic. Smart will miss all of Round 1 against Indiana, and as of now it appears Boston is bracing to be without its best perimeter defender for most -- if not all -- of Round 2, assuming the Celtics advance.

