Celtics' Marcus Smart: Team bracing for long absence
Coach Brad Stevens didn't sound overly optimistic Thursday when asked about Smart's (oblique) recovery, calling the guard's projected 4-to-6-week timetable "aggressive," Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Stevens could simply be tempering expectations, but it's nonetheless discouraging for the Celtics, who lost Smart midway through Sunday's loss to the Magic. Smart will miss all of Round 1 against Indiana, and as of now it appears Boston is bracing to be without its best perimeter defender for most -- if not all -- of Round 2, assuming the Celtics advance.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could miss first two rounds•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Day-to-day as playoffs loom•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out for regular-season finale•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Diagnosed with strained oblique•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shut down for second half•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drills four treys•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...