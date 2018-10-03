Celtics' Marcus Smart: Team-high scoring total in loss

Smart generated 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes during the Celtics' 102-95 preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Smart enjoyed a sharp night from the field, a relative rarity for the defensive-minded wing. The 24-year-old's scoring total led the Celtics on the night and represented a nice boost from his four-point exhibition debut Sunday against the Hornets. Despite the success on the scoreboard Tuesday, Smart's primary contributions in the coming season will once again come on the other end of the floor, where he's expected to provide his trademark shutdown defense off the bench behind starting two-guard Jaylen Brown, and on occasion, at small forward in relief of Gordon Hayward.