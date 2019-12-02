Celtics' Marcus Smart: Tending to oblique issue

Smart will be evaluated Monday after exiting Sunday's 113-104 win over the Knicks with a left oblique injury, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports. He finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three boards in 20 minutes before departing.

Smart left the contest after absorbing a hit from Kevin Knox on a drive to the basket, but after the game he downplayed the injury, suggesting the issue isn't a major concern. The good news for the Celtics is that they have a pair of off days Monday and Tuesday, but given that Smart was already banged up heading into Sunday's game, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's given a night off Wednesday against Miami.