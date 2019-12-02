Celtics' Marcus Smart: To be evaluated Monday

Smart (oblique) will be evaluated Monday after exiting Sunday's game with an oblique injury, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Smart left the game after absorbing a hit from Kevin Knox on a drive to the basket, but after the game he downplayed the situation, which looks to be a bruised oblique. "Right in the same spot that I tore last season," Smart said. "But it's still sore and pretty tender. We're just going to take it slow and day by day re-evaluate it (Monday), and see what we have to do." The good news for the Celtics is they have a pair of off days Monday and Tuesday, but given that Smart was already banged up heading into Sunday's game, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's given a night off Wednesday against Miami.