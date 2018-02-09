Celtics' Marcus Smart: To be re-evaluated Friday

Smart (hand) will be re-evaluated Friday night but is expected to remain out until after the All-Star Break.

Smart is still recovering from a laceration in his right hand, which he suffered almost two weeks ago. With only three games left until the All-Star break, the consensus remains that Smart will be sidelined until after the festivities, which leaves Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye to remain as the main backcourt contributors off the bench for the next week.