Smart has suffered a contusion in his shoulder but will play through it after an MRI and X-ray came back clean, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Smart himself noted he doesn't know how the injury happened. Regardless, he's not expected to miss any time, and he'll likely be playing with a compression shirt on under his jersey to help it heal. In five appearances this season, he's averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes.