Celtics' Marcus Smart: To remain on minutes limit
Smart will remain on a minutes limit for Wednesday's Game 5, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Smart, who returned to action in Game 4, will still be somewhat limited according to coach Brad Stevens. For context, Smart saw 15 minutes in Game 4 while he averaged 27.5 during the regular season. Ultimately Smart's likely to see an uptick in run compared to Monday and could see a greater boost depending on his play.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hoping for extended minutes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 15 minutes in return•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to be game-time call•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could play Monday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...