Celtics' Marcus Smart: To remain on minutes limit

Smart will remain on a minutes limit for Wednesday's Game 5, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Smart, who returned to action in Game 4, will still be somewhat limited according to coach Brad Stevens. For context, Smart saw 15 minutes in Game 4 while he averaged 27.5 during the regular season. Ultimately Smart's likely to see an uptick in run compared to Monday and could see a greater boost depending on his play.

