Celtics' Marcus Smart: To see hand specialist

Smart (thumb) is setting up an appointment in New York with a hand specialist to determine the severity of his injury, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

This news certainly does not bode well for Smart's status in the immediate future -- Wednesday's game against Washington -- nor his longer-term status this season. More information should become available after his appointment. The Celtics need Smart, however, as the injuries have been piling up. In the backcourt, Kyrie Irving is dealing with persistent knee issues, while Jaylen Brown is still recovering from a concussion.