Smart produced 13 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 loss to Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smart dished out a game-high assist total while finishing as the lone player in Wednesday's Game 1 with a double-double. Smart, who tallied 10 of his 11 assists in the first half, surpassed the double-digit assist total for the first time this postseason while now reaching double figures in scoring in 13 of 14 playoff games.