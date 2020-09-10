Smart had 23 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Wednesday's Game 6 double-overtime loss to Toronto.
Smart was one of three Celtics to play at least 50 minutes in a game that will go down as one of the most memorable of the entire season. Smart was once again hot from beyond the arc, drilling six threes for the second time in the series. Through six games, he's 22-of-51 from deep (43.1%).
