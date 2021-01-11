Smart and the Celtics won't play the Bulls on Tuesday since the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's the second consecutive postponement for the Celtics due to COVID-19 issues, as Sunday's matchup with the Heat was also pushed back. Boston is currently scheduled to play Wednesday versus Orlando, though it's certainly possible that contest is postponed, as well.
