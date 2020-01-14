Celtics' Marcus Smart: Typical well-rounded line in win
Smart posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes Monday in the Celtics' 113-101 win over the Bulls.
Because he's not a high-volume scorer, Smart's contributions are often overlooked, but Monday's line was another demonstration of his well-rounded fantasy game. He filled out the stat sheet in every area except the blocks category and even shot efficiently, a welcome sight given that he's sporting a 37.6 percent mark from the field this season. Since Smart is putting up a relatively palatable 10.4 field-goal attempts per game, even that horrendous percentage won't force his fantasy managers to punt the category.
