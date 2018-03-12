Celtics' Marcus Smart: Uncertain for Wednesday
Smart is dealing with a sprained right thumb and his status for Wednesday's game against the Wizards is uncertain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Celtics are already dealing with a plethora of injuries, with the likes of Al Horford (illness), Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Daniel Theis (knee) all recently going down with injuries. The medical staff is reportedly still evaluating Smart's thumb and a decision should be made in the near future regarding whether or not Smart will need to take some time off for the injury to heal. For now, consider Smart questionable for Wednesday and if he were to miss time, Terry Rozier would likely see a monster workload at point guard considering Irving's likely absence as well. Shane Larkin would also be relied upon for some significant rotation minutes in the backcourt.
